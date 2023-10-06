SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

The South Dakota Attorney General says three law enforcement officers in Huron were justified in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

If you live in the Terrace Park neighborhood of Sioux Falls, police need your help investigating an attempted kidnapping.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections announced it has agreed to buy land for a new men’s state prison.

It has been a chilly day across KELOLAND. Temperatures have struggled to reach 50°. There are a few rain showers working their way down I-29 that could have a few snow flakes mixed in.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided not to eliminate the non-resident one day fishing license.

