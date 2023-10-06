SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

The South Dakota Attorney General says three law enforcement officers in Huron were justified in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Huron officers shooting justified, DCI rules

If you live in the Terrace Park neighborhood of Sioux Falls, police need your help investigating an attempted kidnapping.

Detectives going door-to-door in north central Sioux Falls neighborhood

The South Dakota Department of Corrections announced it has agreed to buy land for a new men’s state prison.

UPDATE: DOC to buy Lincoln County land for new prison

It has been a chilly day across KELOLAND. Temperatures have struggled to reach 50°. There are a few rain showers working their way down I-29 that could have a few snow flakes mixed in.

Late season freeze: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, October 6

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided not to eliminate the non-resident one day fishing license.

Commission pauses on one-day nonresident fishing

