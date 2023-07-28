SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s July 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Yankton County have released new information about a pursuit and crash in May that killed two people.

A woman that was missing in southwestern South Dakota for 10 days was found alive Thursday.

A woman was taken to the hospital after dangerously high levels of Carbon Monoxide were found in a Summerset, South Dakota home.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says a South Dakota senator inappropriately used COVID-19 relief dollars.

Things are almost back to normal at a Brandon bar and grill after a pickup crashed into the building on July 16th.

Governor Kristi Noem is revving up South Dakota’s economic engine through NASCAR.

It will not be as hot or humid this weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s for many in KELOLAND. We’ll continue the scattered shower or storm chance throughout the day (20-30%).

