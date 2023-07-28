SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s July 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Yankton County have released new information about a pursuit and crash in May that killed two people.

Car involved in deadly pursuit was stolen from Sioux City impound: Yankton Sheriff

A woman that was missing in southwestern South Dakota for 10 days was found alive Thursday.

Missing for 10 days-woman in Fall River County found alive

A woman was taken to the hospital after dangerously high levels of Carbon Monoxide were found in a Summerset, South Dakota home.

Woman hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident

Attorney General Marty Jackley says a South Dakota senator inappropriately used COVID-19 relief dollars.

AG: State Sen. illegally received $600K in COVID relief

Things are almost back to normal at a Brandon bar and grill after a pickup crashed into the building on July 16th.

Staff makes the best of crash into Brandon restaurant

Governor Kristi Noem is revving up South Dakota’s economic engine through NASCAR.

Governor Noem revs up South Dakota’s economic engine through NASCAR

It will not be as hot or humid this weekend.  Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s for many in KELOLAND.  We’ll continue the scattered shower or storm chance throughout the day (20-30%). 

Watching For Scattered Storms; Cooler For The Weekend

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.