Details on Wessington Springs homicide; crashes in Sioux Falls; changes to medical marijuana rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, October 27.

Court documents are giving us more details on Sunday’s murder and hostage situation in Wessington Springs. They say Mitch Caffee forced his way into Lorraine Redmann’s home and shot her. He claimed it was an accident, and that he was just trying to knock a phone out of her hand.

A deadly crash is under investigation in northern Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called to the area of 54th Street and Cliff Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At least two crashes on I-229 slowed down Tuesday evening’s commute for many people. They happened during the 5 o’clock hour between the 10th and 26th Street exits.

No one was hurt following a roll over crash in Western KELOLAND last night.

South Dakota’s Health Department will start issuing medical marijuana cards no later than November 18th. And almost all of the regulations for the state’s program have been approved by state lawmakers.

If you enjoy bicycling and some competition, one local group is hosting a cyclocross race series this fall. But, what exactly is cyclocross?

If you’re craving ice cream, tomorrow is a good day to satisfy your sweet tooth. That’s because it will be Miracle Treat Day.

