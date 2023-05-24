SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 24. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

35-year-old Gerri Jensen has now pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an outspoken cultural conservative long seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination, is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday.

A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting is still ongoing as Wednesday marks one year since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday he was sending Republican negotiators to the White House to finish out debt limit talks.