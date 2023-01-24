SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Tuesday, January 24.

Court documents are shedding more light about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon.

Court papers say two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times.

A fire at a Sioux Falls apartment building where a man was found dead was accidental, according to investigators.

They are waiting on autopsy results to find out the cause of the 54-year-old man’s death.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a school voucher program into law Tuesday morning after lawmakers passed the bill overnight.

The legislation will provide state-funded accounts for parents who want to send their kids to private schools, with $7,598 being made available per eligible student.

A new bill hopes to protect South Dakota agriculture producers and processors, as well as agro-tourism businesses, against nuisance claims. A long list of agricultural groups spoke in favor of the bill along with a few lawmakers on the committee.

Governor Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley are sending letters to pharmacists, reminding them that chemical abortions are illegal in South Dakota.

The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills.

