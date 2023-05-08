SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former Pennington County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been identified as the deputy killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin.

Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of town over the weekend.

Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa say a toddler is dead after an accident on farm south of Sioux Center over the weekend.

A Hull, Iowa man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop east of Rock Valley.

8-year-old Camden Madsen received the call last week and had the heart transplant surgery on Thursday. He had been waiting at a Chicago hospital since mid-February.

A Lincoln High School art senior is celebrating a national achievement for her artwork.

The weather is starting the work week on a quiet note across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s across the region later today.

