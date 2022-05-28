SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, May 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s office has cleared T. Denny Sanford’s name after he was listed as an implicated person in a child pornography investigation.

Rapid City Police say Connie Uhre, the controversial owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, has been arrested. This March, a class action lawsuit was filed against the Grand Gateway Hotel after Uhre made social media posts threatening to ban all Native Americans from the property.

Governor Kristi Noem took the stage at the NRA Annual Meeting in Houston, TX, just 280 miles from a devastating school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed, lauding the need for guns as a protection from the government, and condemning the French Revolution.

On Sept. 30th of 2015 a 16 year old student walked into the principal’s office at Harrisburg High School and shot Kevin Lein. Lein, who is now a principal at Camelot Intermediate School in Brookings, is part of a group of high school principals across the country who have experienced shootings in their schools.

The Sioux Falls lawn care company that accidentally damaged hundreds of lawns three weeks ago is trying to make things right with its customers. The owner of Kut N Kill says he sent out a letter, letting people know crews will start reseeding their lawns next week.

KELOLAND lakes will be busy places over this holiday weekend. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department says the fish are closer to shore at this time of year, so you won’t have to venture far out into the water for a good catch.

If your weekend plans include camping, you won’t be alone. Jellystone Park Camp Resort near Brandon is almost full for the holiday.

