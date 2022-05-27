SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sisseton man will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to Domestic Violence Assault.

A Browns Valley, Minnesota man will also spend years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact with Children. Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Law Enforcement says 43-year-old Ernest Barse Jr. was sentenced to 16 years, followed by five years of supervised release.

School officials in Dell Rapids have identified the boy who died after being hit by a pickup while riding his bike. The victim was 14-year-old Zander Heathcote.

Two people were arrested for drugs after an underage party near Lake Alvin. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies learn about the party around 10 o’clock last night.

Farm insurance agencies have been busy following the May 12th derecho. The storm brought widespread damage to farming operations across eastern KELOLAND, and some insurance adjusters are still working to assess all the destruction.

Memorial Day means a busy weekend ahead for cemeteries. We caught up with staff at Woodlawn Cemetery who were planting flower beds ahead of the weekend. While it’s always the goal to keep the cemetery looking pristine, there’s an extra push right now.

What to know:

The Hydrant Block Party is coming back to Sioux Falls this summer. The events will start on July 14th at Bakker Park.

The fountains at main street square in Rapid City will open for the summer season today. This year, the fountains will be open all week and at night. There will also be water dances and plays set to a light show.

A road in a South Dakota State Park will be closed starting next week. On Tuesday, Playhouse Road in Custer State Park will be closed from Iron Mountain Road to Center Lake.

