SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 29. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The city of Sioux Falls can’t sell the taxidermy specimens from the Delbridge Natural History Museum and if it gives them away, they need to stay in South Dakota, city officials said in a Tuesday news conference.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two hay bale fires that happened within a few days of each other.

Smoke from wildfires will descend into South Dakota Tuesday and Wednesday.

While much of the region has been pretty quiet today, we’ve had to deal with filtered sunshine due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Unfortunately, this will be sticking around for the short-term outlook.

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast as authorities warned residents of vulnerable areas to pack up and leave to escape the twin threats of high winds and devastating flooding.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.