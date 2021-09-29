Debra Jenner granted parole; Johnson Siding wildfire; Attorney General reviewing Noem’s meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A woman convicted of brutally killing her three year old daughter has been granted parole in South Dakota.

New pictures this morning are giving us another look at what fire crews are facing as they battle a wildfire just a few miles west of Rapid City. As of Tuesday night, the Hat Mountain Fire near Johnson Siding had burned 35 acres. So far, crews have contained 75-percent of the fire.

More than 150 homeowners are suing Meade County over risks to their properties after a sinkhole exposed an abandoned gypsum mine last year.

The South Dakota attorney general says he is reviewing concerns from state lawmakers over a meeting Governor Kristi Noem held last year.

This summer’s drought not only impacted farmers and ranchers, it also affected South Dakota’s wildlife. While habitats may be warmer and drier this year, numbers have appeared to stay good for both pheasants and waterfowl.

Today is National Coffee Day. To celebrate Scooter’s Coffee is giving away small-brewed coffee through its mobile app at participating stores.

