SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Rapid city officials are still urging caution around the Block 5 construction site in downtown.

The DCI and Highway Patrol are helping police in Pierre investigate a death at an apartment building, just southwest of the Capitol.

A Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to child pornography in federal court.

The Supreme Court announced retired associate justice Sandra Day O’Connor died this morning in Phoenix, Arizona at age 93 after a long illness.

The theme for next week is milder weather. Take a look at the latest trends as mild Pacific air floods the midsection of the nation.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.