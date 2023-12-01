SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Rapid city officials are still urging caution around the Block 5 construction site in downtown.

Concerns over structural-integrity of tower under construction in Rapid City

The DCI and Highway Patrol are helping police in Pierre investigate a death at an apartment building, just southwest of the Capitol.

Officials investigate death at Pierre apartment

A Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to child pornography in federal court.

24-year-old pleads guilty to child porn

The Supreme Court announced retired associate justice Sandra Day O’Connor died this morning in Phoenix, Arizona at age 93 after a long illness.

Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies at 93

The theme for next week is milder weather. Take a look at the latest trends as mild Pacific air floods the midsection of the nation.

Seasonable weather to start December; Mild weather returns next week

