Deadly shooting in Scotland; bell ringing volunteers needed; state redistricting paused

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, November 10.

Two people are dead and three others hurt following a shooting in Scotland, South Dakota.

Sioux Falls police say they’ve received a few tips in connection with this weekend’s homicide in the parking lot of a central Sioux Falls business.

The South Dakota Legislature has paused its effort to reach a consensus on redrawing political boundaries after the House Republican leader suffered a medical incident and had to be taken to the hospital.

The holidays are the season for giving, and soon the Salvation Army bell ringers will be collecting across Sioux Falls. Right now they are looking for people to fill the positions.

The South Dakota High School Football Championships kick off tomorrow morning at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. South Dakota is celebrating 40 years of playoff football. The idea of not having a postseason or championship games seems almost unthinkable now, but that was reality prior to 1981.