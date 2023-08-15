SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 15. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon, 13 miles west of Sioux Falls.

A 28-year-old man will spend five years in prison for killing a man back in November.

The body of a man found in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) in northern Minnesota on Aug. 14 was identified as Justin Sperl, 32, of Marshall, Minnesota, according to a news release from Cook County Minnesota.

While it isn’t as cool as it was on Monday, we were still able to enjoy a seasonable and comfortable day after a cool to outright chilly start to the day.

The Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor was found in a shopping cart in the Sioux City Target Saturday.

