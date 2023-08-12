SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 12. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash west of Rapid City which happened Friday night at Norris Peak and Bogus Jim Roads.

A 62-year-old was arrested on Friday, August 11 for 1st Degree rape and aggravated incest.

A popular Sioux Falls restaurant is closed, and no one seems to know why.

The death toll has risen to 80 as a result of the wildfires that decimated parts of the island of Maui this past week, officials in Hawaii said Friday.