SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories First@4 on Monday, January 23, 2023.

One person is dead following a fire at a building on West 9th Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The first firefighters on scene confirmed smoke on the second floor of the building. The victim was found during a search; the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rapid City police are trying to find the suspects connected to a weekend homicide. Rapid City police say the shooting was not random and that the public is not in danger.

Another victim of Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, has died, bringing the death toll to 11.

An FDA advisory panel is considering scheduling an annual vaccine for COVID-19, similiar to how flu vaccines are administered.

Much of KELOLAND enjoyed seasonably mild temperatures for this time of year on Monday. But chillier temperatures come back into the picture on Tuesday.

