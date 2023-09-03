SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 3. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A two-vehicle crash claimed one man’s life Saturday afternoon 12 miles west of Madison.

South Dakota authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash west of Wagner last week.

Keystone is known for being the heart of tourism in the Black Hills. You won’t find as much traffic in Keystone this time of year, but shops and restaurants are still open for business.

The record-setting heat did not stop thousands of from people attending the State Fair in Huron.

