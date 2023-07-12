SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 12. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into complaints concerning Mitchell Legion baseball, according to a statement released Wednesday from Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The storms that moved through southeastern KELOLAND this morning left large rainfall amounts and very strong winds. Winds gusts reported this morning ranged from 50 to 80 MPH.

Iowa Republicans successfully passed new restrictive abortion legislation in the state after only one day of the special session.

In the past two years, 26 long-term care facilities have permanently closed in Iowa, including two in Sioux City.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, responding to Associated Press investigative stories on the Supreme Court, said Tuesday it was time for the justices to bring their conduct in line with the ethical standards of other branches of government.

