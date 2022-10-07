NOTE: The KELOLAND On The Go video will be added when technical issues are solved.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! 

Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. 

An investigation is underway by the South Dakota DCI into potential illegal activity occurring within the Yankton County Department of Equalization.

A Northwest Iowa couple is warning other parents about the dangers of button batteries.

A dramatic crash in downtown Sioux Falls sent two men to the hospital.

The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the deadly gyrocopter crash near Yankton.

By this time next year, the Empire Mall will have a new tenant open for business. 

You can celebrate National Farmer’s Day today at the Stockyards Ag Experience.

