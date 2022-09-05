SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day.

One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says a homicide happened in the Porcupine area Late Saturday night or early Sunday. One person of interest in the case, Trey New Holy-Frogg has been arrested.

Hot temperatures made fighting a weekend fire difficult for crews in Rapid City. Crews had to take extra water breaks due to the heat.

The new police chief of Brookings says he hopes to live up to the expectation and legacy that the department has already earned within the community.

People from all over South Dakota are making their way to Huron for the South Dakota State Fair. There, they can find an addition serving beers only from South Dakota Breweries.

The Fall Festival is back in Harrisburg. The annual event features apple picking, a corn pit, apple shooting and an 11 acre corn maze to name a few activities.