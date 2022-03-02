SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota DCI is helping local authorities with a death investigation in Lincoln County. Emergency crews were called to a home shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A Minnehaha County jury found a Sioux Falls man – accused of attempted murder – not guilty. According to his attorney, Jon Rivera was acquitted under South Dakota’s “stand your ground” self-defense law. The case dates back to May of last year.

A former Sioux Falls man who serves as a missionary in Ukraine is sharing his experiences surrounding the current Russian-Ukraine crisis.

A former Bishop O’Gorman teacher resigned after she was asked to delete a social media post showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

After serving the area’s catholic community for more than a century, the Dell Rapid’s St. Mary’s school built in 1910 is a pile of rubble this morning.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.