SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A former day care worker accused of sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care has pleaded guilty.

Plea deal for former day care worker charged with sexual contact with children

An Aberdeen man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Brookings.

Police: Man assaults woman in her home

A death certificate for an inmate who died at the state penitentiary in January says he died of fentanyl toxicity.

South Dakota Department of Corrections silent on inmate’s fentanyl death

A downtown Sioux Falls assault landed two teenagers in jail and a man in the hospital in critical condition.

19-year-olds arrested after Sioux Falls assault

After spending all week preparing for their matchup with USC, it’s gameday for the SDSU Jackrabbits in the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU in women’s NCAA Tournament

Sunday looks better West River. A nice turn around is forecast with high in the 50s as shown below.

Cold weekend ahead for KELOLAND; Warmer next week

