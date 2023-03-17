SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A former day care worker accused of sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care has pleaded guilty.

An Aberdeen man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Brookings.

A death certificate for an inmate who died at the state penitentiary in January says he died of fentanyl toxicity.

A downtown Sioux Falls assault landed two teenagers in jail and a man in the hospital in critical condition.

After spending all week preparing for their matchup with USC, it’s gameday for the SDSU Jackrabbits in the NCAA Tournament.

Sunday looks better West River. A nice turn around is forecast with high in the 50s as shown below.

