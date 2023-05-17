SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 17. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A former Pierre day care provider is accused of contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child.

A Kyle man admits to hitting a man with his SUV and pinning him up against an apartment building — where the victim was later found dead.

Dawn Marie Johnson released a statement after winning the vote for a school board position.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were pursued by photographers in cars after a charity event in New York, the couple’s office said Wednesday.

The White House and Congressional leaders have appointed senior leaders to head up debt ceiling negotiations on their behalf. The Treasury Department says the government will run out of money to pay its bills by June 1st, adding a sense of urgency to the talks.

Once the front moves to our east tomorrow and tomorrow night, cooler weather and stronger northwest winds will be found across KELOLAND on Friday. Lows by Saturday may drop into the upper 30s in a few spots East River, but we don’t expect any frost or freeze chances.

