SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Wind chills will be getting worse as the heart of the cold air moves into KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. Actual air temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the teens and twenties below zero.

Some snowy side streets are causing tricky travel for drivers.

I-90 is closed from Sioux Falls to Vivian, while I-29 is closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border

Some students in Brandon when to work on a nearby farm for Scott Knochenmus, where they learn about caring for animals in cold weather and other ag-related jobs.

Grocery stores have been busy during this winter storm. At Sunshine Foods in Downtown Sioux Falls, shoppers were grabbing necessities in case they get snowed in.

A nonprofit in Sioux Falls is committed to staying open and making sure there is a free meal available for people in need.

The City of Sioux Falls has a new initiative centered around keeping residents informed about what’s happening on a week-to-week basis.

One person had to be taken to the hospital after a Wednesday morning crash in Rapid City.

