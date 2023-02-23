SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Wind chills will be getting worse as the heart of the cold air moves into KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. Actual air temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the teens and twenties below zero.

Blizzard ending today; Bitterly cold temperatures ahead

Some snowy side streets are causing tricky travel for drivers. 

Drivers deal with drifts, snowy side streets

I-90 is closed from Sioux Falls to Vivian, while I-29 is closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border

‘Nothing I can do about it’: Storm derails travel

Some students in Brandon when to work on a nearby farm for Scott Knochenmus, where they learn about caring for animals in cold weather and other ag-related jobs.

Snow days turn into hay days for youth at a Brandon farm

Grocery stores have been busy during this winter storm.  At Sunshine Foods in Downtown Sioux Falls, shoppers were grabbing necessities in case they get snowed in.

Storm shopping for groceries in Sioux Falls

A nonprofit in Sioux Falls is committed to staying open and making sure there is a free meal available for people in need.

“Hunger doesn’t take a snow day”: The Banquet open and serving meals during blizzard

The City of Sioux Falls has a new initiative centered around keeping residents informed about what’s happening on a week-to-week basis.

City of Sioux Falls offers new weekly media briefing

One person had to be taken to the hospital after a Wednesday morning crash in Rapid City.

Driver extricated after Rapid City crash

