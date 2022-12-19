SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Aberdeen Police are warning residents of scam calls being made in the department’s name.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities in Washington told reporters they are hoping an autopsy gives them a better idea of how and when the 8-year-old girl died.

The Whos in Whoville are helping spread holiday joy in Sioux Falls this year during the Grouchmas event, hosted by the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

To kickoff Chanukah’s eight-day celebration the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota hosted the seventh annual public Menorah lighting at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon.

Right now Watecha Bowl is hosting a toy drive called Toys for Tacos. When you bring in a gift to the restaurant, you get a free Indian taco.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.