SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 12. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A former Sioux Falls dance teacher and coach – accused of soliciting a minor – is now believed to have had at least three young victims.

There was a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Dell Rapids.

Sioux Falls Police are also investigating a deadly incident involving a train, near 6th Street and Weber Avenue.

General Motors (GM) has agreed to place battery manufacturing for electric vehicles (EVs) under its main agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, UAW President Shawn Fain announced on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed American support to Israel on Thursday as its military pulverized the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with airstrikes and prepared for a possible ground invasion.

House Republicans on Wednesday officially nominated Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) to be Speaker, but almost immediately members started expressing their reluctance to vote for him on the House floor — or simply remaining noncommittal.

