A former dance instructor was in court Thursday for multiple charges of solicitation of a minor.

‘It’s been going on a few years’; Former dance instructor accused of soliciting minor

A man convicted of sex crimes twice in California is in the Minnehaha County Jail this morning.

California sex offender sentenced for child porn of South Dakota girl

One person was arrested after an incident in Canton earlier this week.

Person arrested after hitting vehicle, smashing windows in Canton

In the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House neighborhood, there is a group of homeless people who choose not to use the resources the shelter provides.

Homeless crimes ‘magnified’ in Bishop Dudley neighborhood

The top rodeo competitors in the country are in Sioux Falls for the CINCH Playoffs.

The stage is set for CINCH Playoffs

It’s pumpkin-picking time in KELOLAND.

Picking the perfect pumpkin

We’ve been busy this morning tracking several thunderstorms across KELOLAND.

T-storm chances today; Warmer weekend likely

