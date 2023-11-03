SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 3. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Dakota Marker Football Rivalry Bobblehead.

Pine Ridge man – charged with a 2021 murder – has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Law enforcement radio communications will soon be encrypted in South Dakota’s two biggest communities.

Temperatures along and south of Highway 14 are at or above normal, in the 50s. To the north temperatures are cooler only in the mid 40s.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is requesting to meet with Dakota For Health over recent complaints about the collection of petition signatures for the proposed abortion amendment.

