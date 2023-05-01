SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories for Monday, May 1 on First@4.

South Dakota authorities are searching for a man in connection with a murder case in Union County.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of murdering Jordan Beardshear of Dakota Dunes.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center estimates one in five women in the United States has been raped in their lifetime. Even with a strong support system, recovering from that trauma is not easy for survivors. And stigma surrounding sex crimes often leaves victims feeling like they have to silence themselves.

The trial for a teen accused in a deadly shooting at the Starts Right Here education center in Des Moines starts Monday. 18 year old Preston Walls is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

Walls is accused of killing 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr on January 23rd.

Authorities in Brookings are trying to figure out who broke into dozens of vehicles overnight. Police say approximately 40 vehicles appeared to have been gone through. Investigators say so far it appears small items were taken from some of the vehicles.

