The Dakota Dunes murder suspect arrived in South Dakota. Alfredo Antonio Castellanos-Rosales is in custody at the Union County Jail in Elk Point.

This afternoon brings a wide range of temperatures. Some are in the upper 60s and some are in the low 80s.

As Medicaid expansion starts in South Dakota on July 1, the Department of Social Services will be looking for a new Medicaid director.

Hackers have breached the Minnesota Department of Education, obtaining information on tens of thousands of students, most of which are in the foster care system.

