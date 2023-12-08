SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the day’s top stories as of Midday on Friday, December 8.

Authorities say they’ve recovered potential clues related to the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks.

The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating missing 12-year-old Jessyca WoundedShield.

Snow was falling in northern North Dakota Friday morning, a trend that will move south later in the day and into the night.

Hunter Biden, son of the President of the United States, is now indicted on nine counts related to his taxes. That includes three felony counts and six misdemeanors, on the recommendation of a federal grand jury in California.

Download the KELOLAND News app for the latest headlines while on the go.