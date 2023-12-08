SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. CT in KELOLAND On The Go.

Ten years after her disappearance, there are significant developments in the investigation into what happened to Rachel Cyriacks.

A Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy in North Dakota died during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

More than two years after state lawmakers earmarked a chunk of cash to help South Dakota’s five major airports get through the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the $4.4 million remains unspent.

Winter weather returns to KELOLAND with snow in the weekend forecast.

