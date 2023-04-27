SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Just released court documents offer new information on the investigation into T. Denny Sanford.

Sanford was investigated for child pornography and was never charged. Sanford’s lawyers wanted the court to keep search warrants and other documents from the investigation sealed.

Winds are slowly switching to be from the north, and that will continue through this afternoon. We have periods of light rain showers that will continue through this evening and tonight.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed three bills into law protecting gender-affirming care and abortion access as well as banning the practice of conversion therapy.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum vetoed a bill that required public libraries to screen sexually explicit material from kids.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.