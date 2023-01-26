SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Republican party is distancing itself from a man facing allegations of possession of child porn.

A Rapid City woman is behind bars this morning, accused of stealing a car.

A Harrisburg family hopes to move into a new home as soon as next week after losing their house to a fire last weekend.

There are now two bills making their way through the South Dakota Legislature that would limit drag shows in the state.

The third of four public meetings was held last evening in Worthington, Minnesota regarding the Sanford Health-Fairview Health merger announced in November.

Farmers are preparing for the new growing season by making sure they are up-to-date on the latest methods.

Former University of Sioux Falls football coach Bob Young passed away Wednesday at the age of 83. Young was the head coach for the USF football team for 22 years, from 1983-2004.

A few winter weather alerts have been posted with the changing weather. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills today and tonight, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown tonight.

