SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

Authorities are on the scene of a house explosion near Humboldt.

Crews respond to house explosion near Humboldt

People in Madison are keeping their pets inside this midday after a mountain lion was caught on camera.

Mountain lion spotted in Madison

While war between Israel and Hamas rages on, President Biden is in Israel for meetings. His trip to Jordan was canceled after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians.

Biden says Gaza hospital blast ‘appears as though it was done by the other team’, not Israel

The forecast highs today will be mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s, much cooler than yesterday.

Windy with scattered showers today; Pleasant weekend ahead

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

