SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, October 11.

Multiple Fire departments were called to a large grass fire Northeast of Fort Thompson Monday.

Three fire departments were kept busy with a Monday morning fire in Southeastern South Dakota.

One man is dead after an explosion northeast of Clear Lake.

Farmers near Menno say around 20-40% of their target yield has been the norm this year for corn and soybeans.

Native American Day started with a moment of prayer in Sioux Falls Monday morning.

High-wind headlines are already in place for much of central and western SD for tomorrow. Wind gusts over 50mph are likely. In addition, much of the region is under fire weather watches tomorrow due to the dry and windy weather.

