SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.

A victim and suspect are each dead after separate but connected incidents in Southeastern South Dakota over the weekend.

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an injured teen.

Officials in Rapid City are looking into what sparked in the southern part of the city.

A new report from the federal government shows the national park tourism brought in 3-point-6 million visitors and nearly 232-million dollars to South Dakota last year.

There are plenty of local events going on today to help you celebrate the Fourth of July.

Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls is encouraging you to pick up a camera.

