Crews respond to fire south of Sioux Falls; update on Brookings kidnapping case; safe driving on New Year’s Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Part of an eastern KELOLAND highway is back open after a fire south of Sioux Falls overnight.

Police in Aberdeen are warning residents about a scam. Authorities say someone will call and claim to be with a local newspaper. The scammers try to get personal and financial information.

Tonight, people will ring in the new year. If your celebration involves alcohol, make sure you’re being safe.

Today is the last day a Hy-Vee location in Sioux Falls will be open.

You have until midnight tonight to nominate someone for our 20-22 Remarkable women in KELOLAND award.

