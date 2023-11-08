SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Minnehaha County law enforcement are blocking a road to traffic in Renner.

A teenager – accused of opening fire on a car with three people inside – is scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

Election night resulted in a lot of big wins for Democrats as the abortion issue helped drive voters to the polls.

Ivanka Trump has taken the witness stand in the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing former President Donald Trump’s family business.

The wind will bring cooler air to the region, with another cold front set to arrive tomorrow.

