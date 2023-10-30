SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Clark are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of town over the weekend.

Authorities investigating weekend fire in Clark

Authorities on the Rosebud Reservation are investigating a weekend church fire.

Church fire sparks on Rosebud reservation

One man is dead after after a pickup and car collided in Walworth County last week.

1 man dead in 2-vehicle crash in Walworth County

According to the FBI’s 2022 crime report, most of the violent crimes in South Dakota happen in a home and are committed by someone known to the victim.

South Dakota homes are crime sites, according to FBI

The Union Gospel Mission hosts over 120 residents in their men’s and women’s shelter. As the temperatures continue to drop, that number is expected to increase.

‘Being cold is scary’: Union Gospel Mission keeping people warm

A non-profit in Sioux Falls is doing its part to aid families that have children in foster care, with the goal of reuniting the family.

CASA volunteers give a voice to foster children

The snow season is off and running for some, but what is left on the ground should melt some more today with highs in the 40s. 

Cold start to the week; Stronger winds tonight

