SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Clark are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of town over the weekend.

Authorities on the Rosebud Reservation are investigating a weekend church fire.

One man is dead after after a pickup and car collided in Walworth County last week.

According to the FBI’s 2022 crime report, most of the violent crimes in South Dakota happen in a home and are committed by someone known to the victim.

The Union Gospel Mission hosts over 120 residents in their men’s and women’s shelter. As the temperatures continue to drop, that number is expected to increase.

A non-profit in Sioux Falls is doing its part to aid families that have children in foster care, with the goal of reuniting the family.

The snow season is off and running for some, but what is left on the ground should melt some more today with highs in the 40s.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.