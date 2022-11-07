SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a Sunday morning break-in at a vape shop in Brandon.

3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash

Strong winds made fighting a fire along I-90 difficult for crews in Western South Dakota.

Crews battle grass fire near Kadoka

Officials in Edmunds County say 13 departments responded to a grass fire on Sunday. Tractors with discs attached also helped contain the fire.

Fire truck, tractor damaged in Edmunds County grassfire

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Wall Lake Sunday afternoon.

2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash

Dozens of students from Adventure Elementary and their families got the chance to learn more about animal biology at a demonstration put on by Augustana students.

Augustana students bring science to kids

Holona FastHorse started the Indigenous Youth Winter Solstice program about four years ago. The program provides gifts to Native American kids during the holiday season.

Christmas bulb sales to help indigenous youth program

Our stretch of warm weather will last for the next couple of days, but get ready for much colder air and snow at the end of the week. 

Expect Big Changes This Week – Cold and Snow

