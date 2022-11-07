SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a Sunday morning break-in at a vape shop in Brandon.

Strong winds made fighting a fire along I-90 difficult for crews in Western South Dakota.

Officials in Edmunds County say 13 departments responded to a grass fire on Sunday. Tractors with discs attached also helped contain the fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Wall Lake Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of students from Adventure Elementary and their families got the chance to learn more about animal biology at a demonstration put on by Augustana students.

Holona FastHorse started the Indigenous Youth Winter Solstice program about four years ago. The program provides gifts to Native American kids during the holiday season.

Our stretch of warm weather will last for the next couple of days, but get ready for much colder air and snow at the end of the week.

