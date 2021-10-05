Crews battle Auburn Fire; South Dakota mentioned in Pandora Papers report; $1.5 million gift helps Stockyards Ag Experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Data gathered by a team of journalists from all over the word indicates hundreds of millions of dollars from off shore accounts in the Caribbean and Europe are now being funneled through South Dakota.

South Dakota mentioned numerous times in Pandora Papers report

A special session will get underway next month in Pierre. Lawmakers will investigate whether attorney general Jason Ravnsborg committed any impeachable acts in the crash that killed Joe Boever last year.

Names released of S.D senators who support special session to investigate AG Ravnsborg

Crews are continuing to battle a grassfire that’s burning five miles north of Rapid City.

Auburn grass fire estimated at 250 acres as of Monday night

The Stockyards Ag Plaza plans are getting closer to becoming a reality after receiving a $1.5 million gift from T. Denny Sanford and First Premiere Bank. Not only does this mean that they can complete the project in just one phase, but they will be able to name it after its founder, Jim Woster.

$1.5 million gift helps Stockyards Ag Experience get closer to groundbreaking

A first-year food competition in Downtown Sioux Falls is set to crown its first champion. The Downtown Pork Showdown ran from September 3 through the 30th. The winner will be announced at 10 a.m. Tuesday. We’ll have more on this story later today on KELOLAND News.

Inaugural ‘Downtown Pork Showdown’ starts Friday in Sioux Falls

