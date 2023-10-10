SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Rapid City man has been identified in a deadly crash east of Spearfish last week.

Authorities in Custer County are warning residents about a scam.

A Spencer, Iowa man is behind bars, accused of threatening a family member with a chainsaw.

A crowd of people showed up in downtown Sioux Falls yesterday for Native Americans’ Day. The parade celebrating the state holiday traveled down several blocks of Phillips Avenue.

Before the parade made its way down Phillips Avenue, people celebrating Native American Day gathered in Lyon Park for a prayer service.

Abbey Bruner of Sioux Falls, was part of the crew supporting the runners as they made their trek. She has lived and survived the kind of experience that motivated runners’ efforts; her son Blake died by suicide last year.

A winter storm watch has been posted for Thursday in the area shaded in yellow. This means there is the potential for several inches of heavy wet snow in the watch area. This does not include Rapid City at this time.

