SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, October 10.

A Rapid City man has been identified in a deadly crash east of Spearfish last week.

Man killed in Lawrence County crash identified

Authorities in Custer County are warning residents about a scam.

Custer County Sheriff warns of warrant scam

A Spencer, Iowa man is behind bars, accused of threatening a family member with a chainsaw.

Man arrested after using chainsaw to intimidate victim

A crowd of people showed up in downtown Sioux Falls yesterday for Native Americans’ Day. The parade celebrating the state holiday traveled down several blocks of Phillips Avenue.

Celebrating Native Americans’ Day in Sioux Falls

Before the parade made its way down Phillips Avenue, people celebrating Native American Day gathered in Lyon Park for a prayer service.

Prayers before the parade

Abbey Bruner of Sioux Falls, was part of the crew supporting the runners as they made their trek. She has lived and survived the kind of experience that motivated runners’ efforts; her son Blake died by suicide last year.

Mother honors son during 437 Project

A winter storm watch has been posted for Thursday in the area shaded in yellow. This means there is the potential for several inches of heavy wet snow in the watch area. This does not include Rapid City at this time.

Winter Storm Watch for the Black Hills; Areas of heavy rain east

