SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Midday on Monday, Feb. 13, and we have the latest in news and weather in KELOLAND On The Go

New this midday, we have an update on a deadly motorcycle crash over the weekend.

1 dead,1 critically injured in motorcycle crash

A Renner man is in the Minnehaha County jail after a multiple vehicle crash in Sioux Falls.

3-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls under investigation

A country music star is stopping in Sioux Falls as part of his Highway Desperado tour.

Jason Aldean making tour stop in Sioux Falls

Eye on KELOLAND Preview on the nursing home crisis.

Eye on KELOLAND Preview: Nursing home crisis

More on the objects shot down in the sky.

What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.