SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, December 13.

The only person to survive a violent crash Saturday morning northwest of Beresford was in court Tuesday.

Lone survivor of crash that killed 3 faces abuse charges from November incident

Three years after he beat and shot a man and started his body on fire, Lamont Walker was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Sioux Falls man sentenced to 50 years for killing man and burning body

A Lawrence County jury has convicted a Spearfish man in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

Spearfish man convicted of 2nd degree murder

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department emphasizes driving sober or getting pulled over this holiday season.

Drive sober or get pulled over

The Jacks take on the University of Albany for a chance to play in the national championship.

Free dorm option to help students cheer on Jacks

You can find little sprinkles of holiday cheer this time of year in almost every place you look — including the hospital.

Swaddled in Christmas love

It’s a cool start to the morning, cool enough to make some more snow at Great Bear. However, milder numbers will once again return this afternoon to much of KELOLAND.

Mild December weather pattern will continue

