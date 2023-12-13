SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The only person to survive a violent crash Saturday morning northwest of Beresford was in court Tuesday.

Three years after he beat and shot a man and started his body on fire, Lamont Walker was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

A Lawrence County jury has convicted a Spearfish man in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department emphasizes driving sober or getting pulled over this holiday season.

The Jacks take on the University of Albany for a chance to play in the national championship.

You can find little sprinkles of holiday cheer this time of year in almost every place you look — including the hospital.

It’s a cool start to the morning, cool enough to make some more snow at Great Bear. However, milder numbers will once again return this afternoon to much of KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.