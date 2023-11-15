SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash that slowed down traffic downtown.

The Yankton Fire Department announced the grassland fire index is classified in the ‘very high’ category.

Israeli troops stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility.

There is hope for progress today, as President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jingping are scheduled to meet in California.

We’ll likely see some moderation to the temperatures this weekend, followed by colder temperatures next week.

