SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash that slowed down traffic downtown.

Officials respond to crash in downtown Sioux Falls

The Yankton Fire Department announced the grassland fire index is classified in the ‘very high’ category.

Fire index in Yankton area ‘very high’

Israeli troops stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility.

There is hope for progress today, as President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jingping are scheduled to meet in California.

5 things to watch for in the high-stakes Biden-Xi meeting

We’ll likely see some moderation to the temperatures this weekend, followed by colder temperatures next week.

Changes coming to the weather pattern next week

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.