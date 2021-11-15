Court scheduled for Scotland shooting suspect; river otter trapping season; USD’s hail mary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The man accused of killed three people and injuring two others at a Scotland, South Dakota home is scheduled to be back in court this week.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol brought in their drone to help in a missing person search in Rapid City last night.

River otter trapping season returned to South Dakota for the second year this fall.

The holidays are getting closer and that might have you thinking about ways to give back. One way to do that is through the annual “Shower our Guests with Care” donation kits benefiting the Banquet in Sioux Falls.

Ahead of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready for one of its big food distribution. On November 20th, people can go to the W.H. Lyon fairgrounds in Sioux Falls to pickup Thanksgiving meals.

Scheels is currently collecting donations for the Sanford Children’s Hospital. You can purchase a special Ferris wheel token and drop it in the box at either entrance.

It’s just 21 seconds of video… but it is going viral. KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower captured this hail Mary pass from Saturday’s rivalry match up between SDSU and USD. Sean’s Twitter post alone has gotten over 1,000 likes and nearly 300 retweets.

Our team of meteorologists have been working hard on their KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special. And tonight, you can see what they’ve put together!