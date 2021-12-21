Court documents reveal details in Milbank case, arrests in Pierre, lane closure on Kiwanis and the latest weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest with KELOLAND On The Go to start your day on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

We’ve got an update on the man who is charged with murdering a Milbank couple.

Hanson says he ‘snapped’ when he killed Milbank couple, according to court document

2 arrested in altercation in Pierre

There was a Saturday night fight in Pierre, according to police.

Lane closure Tuesday on Kiwanis

There is a lane closure in Sioux Falls you should be aware of before you start your commute this morning.

The southbound right turning lane on Kiwanis Ave will be closed north of 41st Street by O’Gorman. Crews with Excel Energy will be working on a transformer. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and may want to find a different route.

New option available for where to place garbage and recycling bins in Sioux Falls

What’s in store for weather?

It’s going to get warmer and some area of KELOLAND had a bit of snow this morning. But, the wind has picked up for today.

Shipping issue impact on shopping

Shipping and inventory issues have impacted holiday shoppers. KELOLAND’s Ariana Schumacher catches up with a shopper and business owner about the impact.

