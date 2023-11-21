SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A mother and father are facing federal charges following a deadly drunk driving crash.

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park celebrates 20 years this season. We will have more on the anniversary tonight on Eye on KELOLAND.

Sources say a deal to release some hostages held by Hamas could come any hour. In addition, Gaza would get a limited pause in the fighting and more aid including fuel.

A stronger cold front is still expected to bring colder weather for Thanksgiving. Snow chances will also be going up for the Black Hills Thursday into Friday.

