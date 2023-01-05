SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go!

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people arrested during a drug bust last year.

Roberts County releases names in November drug bust

A Vale couple is behind bars this morning, accused of making child pornography.

Couple charged with exploiting their own child

Cooperation among city departments becomes crucial when it’s been so snowy outside.

Switching from fire trucks to snow plows

Stranded cars and piles of snow make some side streets look like obstacle courses.

Police caution drivers about narrow snow-filled streets

As you dig out from this winter storm, don’t forget to take care of the sidewalks.

Stepping into the street to avoid snow

In snowstorms like this week’s, officials will often tell people to stay home and stay inside. Farmers and ranchers don’t have that option.

A snowstorm’s toll on cattle producers

Feeding South Dakota is seeing an increased need this new year.

New year means new need for Feeding South Dakota

Skies will clear but some areas could see fog.

Clearing skies returning today; Freezing fog tonight

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.