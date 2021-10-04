Counterfeit pills seized; mountain lion spotted in Brookings; 2nd Midwest Honor Flight of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has recently taken thousands of counterfeit pills off the streets.

You might see purple ribbons or signs up this week. That’s because this month is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness month. In Sioux Falls, police are helping raise awareness by displaying a purple ribbon on their patrol cars. They hope it makes people more aware of the very prevalent issue.

A mountain lion was spotted in the Brookings community last week. And while the big cats don’t live on the eastern side of the state, sometimes they travel through, so seeing one may not be as rare as you think.

The first Midwest Honor Flight this fall took place last month after not flying for nearly two years, with the next trip taking flight this Saturday.

Farmland values are rising sharply in Iowa, according to a semi-annual survey of real estate agents. The report that the survey released shows that tillable farmland value increased by nearly 19-percent over the past six months.

The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm brought in a record-breaking pumpkin on Saturday. Greg Kurkowski of Watertown, South Dakota won the title this year with a 1,823 pound pumpkin, breaking the state record set by Kevin Marsh of Tea in 2010 with a 1,674 pound win.

